12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock rose 11.0% to $25.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares increased by 7.96% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 billion.
- Check out this: Insiders Buy Over $43M Of 4 Stocks
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 7.55% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $192.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $28.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock declined by 28.0% to $12.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $976.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares declined by 16.34% to $61.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock decreased by 9.98% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares declined by 9.25% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares declined by 8.3% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $924.7 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers