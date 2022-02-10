 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock rose 11.0% to $25.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares increased by 7.96% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 billion.
  • Check out this: Insiders Buy Over $43M Of 4 Stocks
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 7.55% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $192.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $28.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock declined by 28.0% to $12.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $976.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares declined by 16.34% to $61.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock decreased by 9.98% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares declined by 9.25% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares declined by 8.3% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $924.7 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CURV + CZOO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Where Torrid Holdings Stands With Analysts
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com