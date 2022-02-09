 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $10.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares rose 6.71% to $25.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock increased by 6.35% to $10.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks
  • Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $898.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares rose 6.32% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock increased by 4.83% to $67.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) stock fell 9.3% to $14.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 4.17% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.5 million.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares decreased by 4.13% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 3.67% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 1.63% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ARRY + BEST)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com