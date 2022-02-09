11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $10.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares rose 6.71% to $25.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock increased by 6.35% to $10.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $898.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares rose 6.32% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock increased by 4.83% to $67.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) stock fell 9.3% to $14.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 4.17% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.5 million.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares decreased by 4.13% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 3.67% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 1.63% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
