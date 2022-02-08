 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 8:16am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $1.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $123.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $757.9 million.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares moved upwards by 4.36% to $32.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $25.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $37.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Losers

  • Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares declined by 23.5% to $9.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock declined by 5.9% to $6.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock fell 3.51% to $17.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.5 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares declined by 3.4% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.0 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares decreased by 2.96% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares fell 2.67% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

