Executives Buy Over $6M Of 5 Penny Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Although gold prices traded slightly lower to below $1,820 an ounce on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data due later in the week, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
Evolving Systems
- The Trade: Evolving Systems, Inc. EVOL 10% owner Evolving Systems acquired a total of 12,598 shares at an average price of $1.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $23.25 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Evolving Systems recently reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering.
- What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.
Cyclo Therapeutics
- The Trade: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH CEO N. Scott Fine acquired a total of 10,334 shares at an average price of $3.58. The insider spent around $37 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Cyclo Therapeutics recently filed for U.S. patent titled 'Methods For Treating Alzheimer's Disease.'
- What Cyclo Therapeutics Does: Cyclo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm. The company develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease.
Also check this: PayPal And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
Genworth Financial
- The Trade: Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW Director Robert Restrepo Jr acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $196.65 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- What Genworth Financial Does: Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products.
loanDepot
- The Trade: loanDepot, Inc. LDI CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired a total of 1,584,611 shares at an average price of $3.68. The insider spent $5.83 million to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: LoanDepot recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- What loanDepot Does: loanDepot Inc was incorporated in Delaware on July 10, 2015. The Company provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States.
Regulus Therapeutics
- The Trade: Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS Chief Scientific Officer Denis Drygin acquired a total of 23,314 shares at an average price of $0.23. The insider spent $5.36 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Regulus Therapeutics recently completed a pre-investigational new drug (Pre-IND) meeting with the FDA to obtain input on the Company's RGLS8429 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).
- What Regulus Therapeutics Does: Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of microRNA therapies. MicroRNA therapies target diseases such as cancer, metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.