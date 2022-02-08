Executives Buy Over $6M Of 5 Penny Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Although gold prices traded slightly lower to below $1,820 an ounce on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data due later in the week, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Evolving Systems

The Trade: Evolving Systems, Inc. EVOL 10% owner Evolving Systems acquired a total of 12,598 shares at an average price of $1.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $23.25 thousand.

What's Happening: Evolving Systems recently reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering.

Evolving Systems recently reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering. What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.

Cyclo Therapeutics

The Trade : Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH CEO N. Scott Fine acquired a total of 10,334 shares at an average price of $3.58. The insider spent around $37 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Cyclo Therapeutics recently filed for U.S. patent titled 'Methods For Treating Alzheimer's Disease.'

: Cyclo Therapeutics recently filed for U.S. patent titled 'Methods For Treating Alzheimer's Disease.' What Cyclo Therapeutics Does: Cyclo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm. The company develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease.

Genworth Financial

The Trade : Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW Director Robert Restrepo Jr acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $196.65 thousand.

What's Happening : The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Genworth Financial Does: Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products.

loanDepot

The Trade : loanDepot, Inc. LDI CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired a total of 1,584,611 shares at an average price of $3.68. The insider spent $5.83 million to buy those shares.

What's Happening : LoanDepot recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

: LoanDepot recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. What loanDepot Does: loanDepot Inc was incorporated in Delaware on July 10, 2015. The Company provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States.

Regulus Therapeutics