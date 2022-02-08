 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock rose 37.7% to $5.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock rose 8.3% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $464.6 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock increased by 5.96% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.2 million.
  Also check out this: Executives Buy Over $6M Of 5 Penny Stocks
  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares rose 5.38% to $42.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares increased by 4.85% to $14.69. The company's market cap stands at $340.1 million.
  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares rose 4.67% to $66.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock fell 13.1% to $5.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares declined by 6.38% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) stock fell 5.98% to $99.56. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 5.29% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares decreased by 4.84% to $41.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock declined by 4.08% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

