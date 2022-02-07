12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock rose 8.0% to $201.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock rose 7.17% to $61.54. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 6.88% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.6 million.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock increased by 6.58% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 6.53% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.3 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 6.33% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock decreased by 26.1% to $47.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock decreased by 5.62% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.0 million.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares declined by 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 2.37% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 2.1% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock decreased by 1.78% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.8 million.
