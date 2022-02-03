12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $0.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock rose 7.43% to $72.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 6.75% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 3.78% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $41.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock fell 7.0% to $2.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $312.5 million.
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock fell 6.93% to $11.02. The company's market cap stands at $105.6 million.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares declined by 6.32% to $35.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 6.04% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.1 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 5.33% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $434.8 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock fell 4.92% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.
