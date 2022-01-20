 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 8:08am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock increased by 12.9% to $6.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $269.2 million.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares rose 11.89% to $24.64. The company's market cap stands at $901.4 million.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares moved upwards by 9.98% to $14.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares increased by 8.94% to $25.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock rose 7.2% to $7.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares rose 6.32% to $37.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
Losers

  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock fell 13.0% to $33.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock declined by 8.15% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock decreased by 6.3% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $875.2 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 6.19% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 5.52% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $581.5 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock decreased by 3.49% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

