12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock increased by 12.9% to $6.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $269.2 million.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares rose 11.89% to $24.64. The company's market cap stands at $901.4 million.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares moved upwards by 9.98% to $14.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares increased by 8.94% to $25.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock rose 7.2% to $7.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares rose 6.32% to $37.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
Losers
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock fell 13.0% to $33.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock declined by 8.15% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock decreased by 6.3% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $875.2 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 6.19% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 5.52% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $581.5 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock decreased by 3.49% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.
