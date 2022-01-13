11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares moved upwards by 30.1% to $8.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares moved upwards by 8.14% to $49.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 5.72% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 4.77% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares moved upwards by 4.59% to $138.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock rose 3.92% to $50.54. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 billion.
Losers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock declined by 3.7% to $2.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 3.59% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 3.39% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 3.18% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock decreased by 2.4% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
