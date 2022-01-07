12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 20.3% to $4.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 7.07% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares increased by 5.99% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $345.1 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $11.55. The company's market cap stands at $540.6 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 5.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock increased by 4.15% to $51.16. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 billion.
Losers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 6.5% to $2.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $276.2 million.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares fell 5.24% to $23.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.1 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock decreased by 4.49% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 4.32% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 3.25% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares decreased by 3.22% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
