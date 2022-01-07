 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 20.3% to $4.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 7.07% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.
  • IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares increased by 5.99% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $345.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $11.55. The company's market cap stands at $540.6 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 5.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock increased by 4.15% to $51.16. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 6.5% to $2.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $276.2 million.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares fell 5.24% to $23.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.1 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock decreased by 4.49% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 4.32% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 3.25% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares decreased by 3.22% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (APCX + ARBK)

21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 300 Points; Annexon Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 100 Points; Mainz Biomed Shares Climb
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com