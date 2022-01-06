 Skip to main content

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares increased by 6.8% to $13.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 5.94% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 3.74% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $373.5 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 3.06% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.4 million.
Losers

  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 11.9% to $4.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $713.8 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares fell 8.24% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 6.66% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • The Western Union (NYSE:WU) stock decreased by 4.02% to $17.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock declined by 3.81% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.0 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 3.75% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

