12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 8:34am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 17.0% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock increased by 16.07% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 11.88% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock moved upwards by 9.65% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $172.9 million.
  • Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock increased by 9.05% to $52.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock fell 5.1% to $1.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 2.84% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $95.9 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares declined by 2.57% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $264.6 million.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock decreased by 2.3% to $100.51. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 billion.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares declined by 1.99% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares fell 1.97% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

