11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares increased by 5.97% to $10.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares rose 4.5% to $11.59. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 3.98% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock rose 3.27% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.1 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock moved upwards by 3.07% to $27.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock decreased by 8.45% to $3.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.7 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock fell 3.79% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.9 million.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock declined by 3.6% to $44.0. The company's market cap stands at $628.6 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares decreased by 3.13% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $617.1 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares decreased by 3.03% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock decreased by 2.64% to $15.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $839.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
