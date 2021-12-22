12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 1184.76% to $6.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 16.09% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares rose 7.58% to $119.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $19.4. The company's market cap stands at $432.7 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.2 million.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock moved upwards by 3.74% to $973.7. The company's market cap stands at $977.8 billion.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares declined by 6.63% to $1.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares decreased by 4.22% to $117.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.3 billion.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock declined by 4.09% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares declined by 3.32% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares fell 2.82% to $21.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 2.52% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
