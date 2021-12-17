 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 8:38am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock moved upwards by 38.55% to $4.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.4 million.
  • Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) stock rose 16.24% to $92.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 billion.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares moved upwards by 14.94% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock rose 11.52% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock rose 9.39% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock increased by 8.71% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares decreased by 22.19% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell 11.3% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares declined by 9.4% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares declined by 7.84% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares declined by 7.11% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock decreased by 6.86% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

