12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock moved upwards by 38.55% to $4.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.4 million.
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) stock rose 16.24% to $92.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 billion.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares moved upwards by 14.94% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock rose 11.52% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock rose 9.39% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock increased by 8.71% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 million.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares decreased by 22.19% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell 11.3% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares declined by 9.4% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares declined by 7.84% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares declined by 7.11% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock decreased by 6.86% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
