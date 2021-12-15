12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $11.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 4.0% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 3.97% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.2 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 3.57% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $721.6 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 3.31% to $25.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) stock increased by 2.78% to $11.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
-
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares fell 6.42% to $7.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.1 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock decreased by 4.2% to $46.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares fell 3.48% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.4 million.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock declined by 3.43% to $158.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock decreased by 2.93% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock declined by 2.59% to $38.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers