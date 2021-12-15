 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $11.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 4.0% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 3.97% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.2 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 3.57% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $721.6 million.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 3.31% to $25.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) stock increased by 2.78% to $11.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares fell 6.42% to $7.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.1 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock decreased by 4.2% to $46.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares fell 3.48% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.4 million.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock declined by 3.43% to $158.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock decreased by 2.93% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock declined by 2.59% to $38.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FLR + HLBZ)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Why Are Helbiz Shares Surging Today?
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Fluor-Backed NuScale To Go Public Via SPAC Deal
Helbiz Launches AI Helmet Selfie Feature To Promote Safe Riding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com