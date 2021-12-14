 Skip to main content

10 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $30.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 billion.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $49.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.
  • DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) stock rose 4.13% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $732.8 million.
  • Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) shares increased by 3.35% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $12.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) shares moved upwards by 2.77% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers

  • Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) stock fell 8.92% to $0.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock fell 6.73% to $15.94. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion.
  • China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares decreased by 4.69% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Livent (NYSE:LTHM) shares declined by 3.22% to $26.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

