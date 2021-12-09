12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock increased by 11.18% to $7.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 10.31% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- RH (NYSE:RH) stock moved upwards by 10.06% to $635.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares increased by 9.78% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares rose 8.04% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares moved upwards by 6.39% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.1 million.
Losers
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares fell 6.25% to $20.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $323.2 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock decreased by 5.71% to $163.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 3.43% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.9 million.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock declined by 3.31% to $23.44. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
