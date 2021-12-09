 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock increased by 11.18% to $7.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 10.31% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock moved upwards by 10.06% to $635.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares increased by 9.78% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares rose 8.04% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares moved upwards by 6.39% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares fell 6.25% to $20.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $323.2 million.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock decreased by 5.71% to $163.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 3.43% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.9 million.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock declined by 3.31% to $23.44. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATER + ARHS)

Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com