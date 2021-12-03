12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares increased by 10.53% to $15.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $493.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock rose 6.15% to $76.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock rose 5.67% to $405.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock increased by 4.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 4.67% to $9.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.0 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock moved upwards by 3.66% to $23.79. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares decreased by 22.85% to $48.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock fell 17.51% to $18.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock declined by 9.98% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.0 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 5.72% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 4.17% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock fell 4.1% to $56.85. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 billion.
