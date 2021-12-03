 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 8:19am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock increased by 21.49% to $86.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock increased by 16.9% to $71.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares rose 13.94% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose 5.84% to $38.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock increased by 5.18% to $18.05. The company's market cap stands at $798.3 million.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares rose 5.08% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.2 million.
Losers

  • DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares declined by 31.63% to $159.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares decreased by 16.05% to $76.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 3.34% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares declined by 3.28% to $8.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.6 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.28% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 3.15% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $326.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

