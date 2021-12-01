 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 8:16am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock increased by 19.29% to $1.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares increased by 10.85% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $175.9 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock rose 9.71% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.1 million.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock moved upwards by 9.65% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 8.66% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
Losers

  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 20.52% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock fell 20.2% to $18.3. The company's market cap stands at $512.0 million.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock decreased by 15.31% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares declined by 14.67% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $185.6 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock declined by 12.63% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares declined by 8.62% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $323.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

