12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 8:39am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 8.07% to $316.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock rose 7.34% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares rose 6.87% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 4.88% to $26.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $40.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 4.48% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million.
Losers

  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares fell 24.64% to $11.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares decreased by 15.8% to $7.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.8 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock fell 15.35% to $10.32.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares declined by 10.0% to $18.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock fell 6.03% to $53.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock declined by 5.08% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

