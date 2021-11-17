 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 8:42am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 20.47% to $12.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) stock rose 7.61% to $40.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 6.03% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares rose 5.82% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $58.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 5.03% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
Losers

  • Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares fell 6.64% to $18.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $405.7 million.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares fell 4.44% to $164.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 billion.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock declined by 4.23% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.4 million.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 3.71% to $18.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares decreased by 3.62% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.3 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock decreased by 3.55% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

