12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 8:43am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 13.0% to $6.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 million.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares moved upwards by 10.47% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 10.35% to $14.5.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares increased by 6.56% to $25.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares rose 5.84% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock decreased by 10.86% to $41.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock decreased by 10.55% to $28.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares fell 6.16% to $22.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares decreased by 4.86% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $435.4 million.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares fell 4.52% to $81.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares fell 3.92% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $222.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

