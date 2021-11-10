 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 8:24am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares increased by 24.51% to $50.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.4 million.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock moved upwards by 8.11% to $85.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares rose 8.07% to $62.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock rose 7.53% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares rose 6.69% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $672.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers

  • DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares fell 17.58% to $22.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 15.83% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares fell 14.23% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares decreased by 13.46% to $66.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock fell 12.74% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock declined by 9.96% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

