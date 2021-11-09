12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares increased by 27.41% to $115.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares rose 10.22% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 9.7% to $40.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares increased by 8.69% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 8.22% to $81.49. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock rose 8.17% to $157.13. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 8.0% to $31.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares decreased by 6.84% to $27.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock decreased by 6.07% to $215.5. The company's market cap stands at $253.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock decreased by 3.96% to $61.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares decreased by 2.85% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.2 million.
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock fell 2.79% to $5.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers