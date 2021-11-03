12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock rose 11.26% to $35.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock rose 8.24% to $86.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $40.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion.
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) shares increased by 4.44% to $58.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock moved upwards by 3.59% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares increased by 3.19% to $119.5. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock fell 43.33% to $4.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.4 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock fell 36.37% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.1 million.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock decreased by 12.66% to $67.84. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares decreased by 11.93% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares declined by 4.35% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock decreased by 3.48% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers