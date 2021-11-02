 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 33.4% to $5.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares moved upwards by 19.93% to $490.0. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares moved upwards by 13.43% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $371.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares rose 9.69% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.0 million.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares increased by 6.21% to $9.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock declined by 48.77% to $57.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 billion.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock declined by 12.59% to $8.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 5.38% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 3.92% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.1 million.
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares declined by 3.82% to $48.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 3.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

