 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares increased by 11.72% to $15.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 9.94% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $330.7 million.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares rose 8.51% to $12.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 8.3% to $451.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares increased by 7.15% to $13.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock rose 6.14% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 23.33% to $4.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.
  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) stock declined by 19.51% to $95.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 18.03% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock fell 13.49% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares fell 11.14% to $50.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock fell 8.51% to $22.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALF + ATEN)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Preview For A10 Networks
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Chinese AI Research and Business is Booming, but America is Still King
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com