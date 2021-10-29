12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares increased by 11.72% to $15.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 9.94% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $330.7 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares rose 8.51% to $12.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 8.3% to $451.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares increased by 7.15% to $13.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock rose 6.14% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 23.33% to $4.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) stock declined by 19.51% to $95.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 18.03% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock fell 13.49% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares fell 11.14% to $50.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock fell 8.51% to $22.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
