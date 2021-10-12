 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock rose 22.49% to $19.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $331.8 million.
  • Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock moved upwards by 15.9% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock increased by 15.55% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock rose 14.06% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) stock rose 13.54% to $46.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 13.13% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock decreased by 9.83% to $2.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock fell 8.85% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $108.0 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares declined by 7.34% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 6.5% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock decreased by 4.35% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares declined by 3.13% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

