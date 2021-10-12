12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock rose 22.49% to $19.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $331.8 million.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock moved upwards by 15.9% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock increased by 15.55% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock rose 14.06% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) stock rose 13.54% to $46.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 13.13% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock decreased by 9.83% to $2.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock fell 8.85% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $108.0 million.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares declined by 7.34% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 6.5% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock decreased by 4.35% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares declined by 3.13% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
