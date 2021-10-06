 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares increased by 46.15% to $3.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $136.9 million.
  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock moved upwards by 13.82% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares moved upwards by 12.85% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $765.6 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock increased by 7.14% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $252.7 million.
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares rose 6.33% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) shares fell 7.72% to $14.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 billion.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock fell 7.21% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares declined by 6.93% to $11.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.1 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock fell 6.35% to $33.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 5.89% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares declined by 5.27% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ACER + ADTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
Acer Therapeutics Stock Jumps As UCD Candidate Is Under FDA Review
15 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Aditxt Shares Surge On AiPharma Acquisition, Holder Of COVID-19 Candidate
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aprea Jumps On ESMO Presentation, Verrica Sinks On Regulatory Setback, Aerie CEO Quits, J&J Touts Positive COVID-19 Booster Shot Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com