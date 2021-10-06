12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares increased by 46.15% to $3.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $136.9 million.
- Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock moved upwards by 13.82% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares moved upwards by 12.85% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $765.6 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock increased by 7.14% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $252.7 million.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares rose 6.33% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
Losers
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) shares fell 7.72% to $14.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 billion.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock fell 7.21% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares declined by 6.93% to $11.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.1 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock fell 6.35% to $33.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 5.89% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares declined by 5.27% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
