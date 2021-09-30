 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 8:16am   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares increased by 11.32% to $5.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.1 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 9.17% to $24.63. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares increased by 6.57% to $7.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.0 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 5.4% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares increased by 4.62% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock declined by 2.99% to $110.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock declined by 2.07% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares fell 1.66% to $50.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares fell 1.66% to $23.75. The company's market cap stands at $860.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

