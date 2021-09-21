11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock moved upwards by 15.51% to $3.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 13.07% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $190.2 million.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.9 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock increased by 8.02% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock increased by 7.88% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares increased by 7.84% to $9.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares declined by 4.83% to $270.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 billion.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock fell 4.36% to $27.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.7 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares decreased by 4.09% to $23.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock declined by 1.29% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 0.95% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers