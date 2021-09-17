 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) shares rose 5.81% to $22.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 billion.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 3.81% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.8 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 2.66% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 4.12% to $9.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.4 million.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 4.07% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares fell 3.98% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 3.91% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 2.42% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.9 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock fell 2.32% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BODY + ATER)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com