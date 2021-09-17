11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) shares rose 5.81% to $22.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 3.81% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.8 million.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 2.66% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.5 million.
Losers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 4.12% to $9.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.4 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 4.07% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares fell 3.98% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 3.91% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 2.42% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.9 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock fell 2.32% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.
