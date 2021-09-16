 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares increased by 9.24% to $1.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $162.4 million.
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares rose 9.13% to $18.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares rose 5.91% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock increased by 4.52% to $17.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock increased by 3.87% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares decreased by 6.24% to $5.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 4.22% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 3.93% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares fell 3.03% to $10.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.8 million.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock declined by 2.95% to $83.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares decreased by 2.95% to $10.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.9 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

