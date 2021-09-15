11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock increased by 4.48% to $3.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $10.44. The company's market cap stands at $758.0 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares rose 3.01% to $21.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 36.15% to $2.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock fell 18.19% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock declined by 8.96% to $10.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 6.48% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.4 million.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock declined by 5.27% to $87.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock declined by 4.6% to $36.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 billion.
