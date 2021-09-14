11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $10.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.7 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $24.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 2.94% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares increased by 2.56% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares increased by 2.32% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
Losers
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock declined by 8.08% to $1.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 7.62% to $16.61. The company's market cap stands at $640.7 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares decreased by 6.82% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock fell 5.79% to $18.9. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock declined by 5.74% to $40.43. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 billion.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock declined by 5.34% to $97.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers