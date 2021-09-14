 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:24am   Comments
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $10.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.7 million.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $24.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 2.94% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares increased by 2.56% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares increased by 2.32% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock declined by 8.08% to $1.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 7.62% to $16.61. The company's market cap stands at $640.7 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares decreased by 6.82% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock fell 5.79% to $18.9. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock declined by 5.74% to $40.43. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock declined by 5.34% to $97.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.

 

 

 

