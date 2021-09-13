 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 8:09am   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock rose 6.75% to $1.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 5.76% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares rose 4.04% to $31.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $963.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares declined by 4.11% to $21.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares declined by 3.34% to $24.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares fell 2.98% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares decreased by 2.86% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) stock declined by 2.48% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 2.46% to $10.73. The company's market cap stands at $316.0 million.

 

 

 

