12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock increased by 22.85% to $1.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock increased by 16.17% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock rose 12.94% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock increased by 6.88% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock increased by 6.86% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.9 million.
Losers
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock declined by 58.51% to $6.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.4 million.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares declined by 8.44% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million.
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock declined by 8.12% to $32.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares decreased by 5.29% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares decreased by 3.86% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares declined by 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers