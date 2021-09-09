 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock increased by 22.85% to $1.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock increased by 16.17% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock rose 12.94% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock increased by 6.88% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock increased by 6.86% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock declined by 58.51% to $6.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.4 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares declined by 8.44% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million.
  • Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock declined by 8.12% to $32.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares decreased by 5.29% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares decreased by 3.86% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares declined by 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.

 

 

 

