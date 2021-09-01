12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares moved upwards by 22.35% to $6.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.5 million.
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock increased by 17.0% to $70.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares moved upwards by 9.96% to $113.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $13.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $25.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
Losers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 7.85% to $28.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $700.4 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares decreased by 3.43% to $59.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock declined by 3.17% to $272.12. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares declined by 2.93% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 2.28% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock fell 1.73% to $48.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
