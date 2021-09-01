 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares moved upwards by 22.35% to $6.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.5 million.
  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock increased by 17.0% to $70.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares moved upwards by 9.96% to $113.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $13.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $25.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 7.85% to $28.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $700.4 million.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares decreased by 3.43% to $59.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock declined by 3.17% to $272.12. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares declined by 2.93% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 2.28% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock fell 1.73% to $48.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AMBA + CRWD)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2021
Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Crowdstrike Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com