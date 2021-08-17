12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 6.68% to $0.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares rose 6.28% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares increased by 6.03% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 5.26% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares moved upwards by 3.58% to $17.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 2.09% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.3 million.
Losers
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 14.0% to $12.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 5.15% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.4 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares decreased by 5.0% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares fell 4.66% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 4.66% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 4.1% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million.
