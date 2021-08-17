 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 6.68% to $0.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
  • Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares rose 6.28% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares increased by 6.03% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 5.26% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares moved upwards by 3.58% to $17.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 2.09% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 14.0% to $12.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 5.15% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.4 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares decreased by 5.0% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares fell 4.66% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 4.66% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 4.1% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (COE + ATER)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com