12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock moved upwards by 25.77% to $5.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock rose 13.51% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares rose 7.27% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock rose 6.87% to $36.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares moved upwards by 6.64% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $837.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.
Losers
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock declined by 24.13% to $24.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares fell 7.13% to $30.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock decreased by 4.0% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell 3.39% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock declined by 3.12% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 2.68% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $417.4 million.
