12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares increased by 29.5% to $15.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) stock rose 29.06% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock rose 23.86% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $572.8 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 21.3% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.4 million.
- Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) stock rose 6.0% to $23.3. The company's market cap stands at $371.2 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $382.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 36.34% to $5.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 13.93% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $390.2 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares decreased by 7.1% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 4.15% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock decreased by 3.97% to $19.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell 3.4% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
