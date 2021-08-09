 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares increased by 29.5% to $15.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) stock rose 29.06% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock rose 23.86% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $572.8 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 21.3% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.4 million.
  • Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) stock rose 6.0% to $23.3. The company's market cap stands at $371.2 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $382.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 36.34% to $5.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 13.93% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $390.2 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares decreased by 7.1% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 4.15% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock decreased by 3.97% to $19.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell 3.4% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

