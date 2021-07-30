 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 18.32% to $3.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares moved upwards by 11.82% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock rose 11.69% to $298.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares rose 8.64% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock increased by 7.63% to $17.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares increased by 5.18% to $336.0. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) stock decreased by 8.01% to $30.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock declined by 7.03% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.3 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock decreased by 5.99% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.4 million.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares fell 4.85% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 4.73% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock decreased by 4.62% to $187.6. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

