 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock rose 20.41% to $86.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares increased by 9.54% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.0 million.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares increased by 5.45% to $45.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares increased by 4.49% to $232.26. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock rose 4.47% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $223.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) stock decreased by 7.03% to $83.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 3.56% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock declined by 2.22% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 2.0% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 1.6% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock decreased by 1.59% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BA + BAH)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision
8 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2021
Earning Reports Fom Household Names This Week. PART 1
Boeing To Launch Starliner Capsule To Space, But These Options Traders See Dark Times Ahead
Understanding Boeing's Unusual Options Activity
Mega-Cap Mania: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft Earnings All Ahead After Close Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com