11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock rose 20.41% to $86.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares increased by 9.54% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.0 million.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares increased by 5.45% to $45.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares increased by 4.49% to $232.26. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock rose 4.47% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $223.6 million.
Losers
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) stock decreased by 7.03% to $83.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 3.56% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock declined by 2.22% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 2.0% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 1.6% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock decreased by 1.59% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
