 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock moved upwards by 11.24% to $65.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock rose 10.39% to $109.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares moved upwards by 9.15% to $15.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock increased by 5.78% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.9 million.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $110.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $13.69. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 2.94% to $3.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares decreased by 2.76% to $43.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 billion.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares fell 2.18% to $17.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 2.15% to $27.35. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 billion.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock declined by 1.88% to $41.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares fell 1.84% to $38.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ABR + CFG)

Analyzing Citizens Financial Group's Unusual Options Activity
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Recap: Citizens Financial Group Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com