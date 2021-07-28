12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock moved upwards by 11.24% to $65.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock rose 10.39% to $109.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares moved upwards by 9.15% to $15.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock increased by 5.78% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.9 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $110.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $13.69. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 2.94% to $3.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares decreased by 2.76% to $43.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 billion.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares fell 2.18% to $17.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 2.15% to $27.35. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 billion.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock declined by 1.88% to $41.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares fell 1.84% to $38.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
