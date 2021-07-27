 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock increased by 12.63% to $2.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock increased by 4.94% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock rose 4.1% to $13.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares rose 3.99% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares rose 3.98% to $42.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $837.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $111.35. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 13.27% to $2.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 11.17% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock decreased by 8.12% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.5 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 7.24% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.6 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock fell 5.61% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock declined by 5.45% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

