12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares moved upwards by 40.31% to $1.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares increased by 34.12% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares rose 31.03% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares moved upwards by 16.03% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.8 million.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares increased by 10.57% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $629.2 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 9.66% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares declined by 36.25% to $0.72 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares fell 32.66% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares decreased by 24.83% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) stock declined by 10.8% to $57.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 10.4% to $18.79. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock fell 10.15% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

 

 

 

