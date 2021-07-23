 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares rose 16.92% to $73.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $115.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $76.34. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 billion.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock moved upwards by 4.64% to $72.8. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares increased by 3.04% to $361.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 trillion.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares moved upwards by 2.58% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.1 million.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) stock rose 2.4% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • iHuman (NYSE:IH) shares decreased by 23.74% to $8.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.5 million.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares fell 7.15% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock decreased by 5.78% to $102.39. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 billion.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares decreased by 5.21% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares fell 5.19% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares fell 5.1% to $51.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

