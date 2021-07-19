 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 9.18% to $4.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock increased by 7.79% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares increased by 7.57% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $860.8 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 6.89% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $156.3 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $125.8 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $26.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock fell 9.58% to $20.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares decreased by 9.3% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $341.6 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined by 8.79% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) stock decreased by 6.92% to $11.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.5 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 6.73% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock decreased by 6.46% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.

 

 

 

